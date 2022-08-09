1.3.1.7 Experimental

v1.3.1.7 Experimental
- Replaced strafe lineup indicator model
- Made crew fall off if boat is capsizing. They should fall off at around 60-70 degrees.
- Fixed repairs of weapons interfering with gunner.
- Fixed negative sinking cooldown on fast forward.
- Fixed damaged systems not consistently reflecting visual.
- Fixed small naming mistakes in directory that were preventing your Hold the Line! and Search and Destroy mission grades to not show up on the list, you should be able to see them now if you already beat the levels.
Changed depots in experimental branch