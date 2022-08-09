 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boat Crew update for 9 August 2022

1.3.1.7 Experimental

Share · View all patches · Build 9278623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
v1.3.1.7 Experimental
  • Replaced strafe lineup indicator model
  • Made crew fall off if boat is capsizing. They should fall off at around 60-70 degrees.
  • Fixed repairs of weapons interfering with gunner.
  • Fixed negative sinking cooldown on fast forward.
  • Fixed damaged systems not consistently reflecting visual.
  • Fixed small naming mistakes in directory that were preventing your Hold the Line! and Search and Destroy mission grades to not show up on the list, you should be able to see them now if you already beat the levels.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9278623
Depot 1633371
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link