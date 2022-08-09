Updated to ver1.04

Thank you for all your feedback. They are very encouraging!

We want to create a fun game that allows players to enjoy the inflation of items when they are arranged and reinforced with spirit stones, and that allows them to defeat enemies with quick actions.

I would like to make the game fun based on the concept that you can defeat enemies with quick actions, but you have to use items to get through strong enemies and dangerous situations.

・The item is now always a different item when it is thrown into the lucky box.

Bread is the exception. Bread often comes out.

・The inexpensive spirit stones that benefit from being thrown into the lucky box are very fierce.

We will align the minimum price to 2500.

We are very sorry for this price increase for KuroUsado customers.

・The attack speed of the sword and spear has been increased when the weapon button is held down.

・When an enemy without an evolutionary destination levels up, it is now powered up!

but it wasn't much of a power-up.

・The stamina of the sword has been improved, so we thought it would be good to have an advantage when the ST is high.

I made it so that the higher the stamina is, the shorter the interval between dash uses.

Using dash will decrease stamina to some extent.

・The sound effect playback is now multiple when using the "Sohsei" or "Yamahiko" game.

Fixed a problem that the sound effect playback was multiplexed when using the "Sojitz" and "Yamahiko" weapons.

・Fixed a bug that when a weapon with a +4 or +6 rating was attached to a stone with a +10 or +6 rating by crushing the spirit stone of a twin star, the rating was added to the weapon.

The +4 and +6 weapons can now be used. ＋It is normal for +4 and +6 weapons to be usable. ......

Sorry!

・The content to be synced via Steam Cloud is now limited to save data only.

Key configurations and screenshots will not be synced.

I think it will, but I'm not very familiar with it, so I may have to look into it a bit more.

