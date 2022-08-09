8/9/22 patch notes

Save data was restored after the previous update.
If you are having issues with your save data, you may need to do the following:
- Navigate to the save data folder:
[Steam Install]/SteamApps/common/Senran Kagura Shinovi Versus/savedata
- Backup the files in this folder just in case
- If there are save files you need that have "_d" before the .dat file extension, please rename the file so it no longer ends in "_d"
For example:
"senran2_00_d.dat" will need to change to "senran2_00.dat"
Changed files in this update