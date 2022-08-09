 Skip to content

SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS update for 9 August 2022

8/9/22 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9278487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Save data was restored after the previous update.

If you are having issues with your save data, you may need to do the following:

  • Navigate to the save data folder:
    [Steam Install]/SteamApps/common/Senran Kagura Shinovi Versus/savedata
  • Backup the files in this folder just in case
  • If there are save files you need that have "_d" before the .dat file extension, please rename the file so it no longer ends in "_d"
    For example:
    "senran2_00_d.dat" will need to change to "senran2_00.dat"

Changed files in this update

SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS Content Depot 411831
