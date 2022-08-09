 Skip to content

Inn Mage update for 9 August 2022

2022-08-09 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9278425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjust: when the demon has become a whole, he no longer depends on blood, but on time
Adjust: health recovery time is adjusted from 360 seconds to 240 (8 game hours)

