Patch 13.58: Fungus Among Us Rerun + New Logit Store Items

Hello Universe Architects,

Jump into the next Exploration at full force! The Fungus Among Us Exploration returns, new cosmetics have come to the Logit Store, and the Exploration Hub joins the evolutionary tree!

The Fungus Among Us Exploration is available from August 10th - August 15th at 12:00 PM EST! Play through the ultimate world-wide web for Logits, badge prestiges, and interesting facts about fungi.

What's new with the Fungus Among Us Exploration? Let's take a look...

Shop 'Til You Drop

Peruse through 5 new Logit Store wares, from a delicious donut-shaped Earth to colorful Flatworms. Use the Logits you earn in the Fungus Among Us Exploration rerun to redeem your prizes of choice!

Journey Through the Exploration Gateway

Put it in hyperdrive! Now there's an accessible gateway on the Primary Tree to give you all Exploration details. Find it located near the Prokaryotic Cell generator, and blast off towards your next adventure!

Additional Features & Fixes:

Find a new secret achievement that can only be obtained through a Logit Store item!

Fix: Players having issues being able to advance past Hadean Earth.

Fix: Several minor bugs.

Any questions or concerns? Let us know in the comments how you're liking this update!

Our team is going strong with plans for the new upcoming Exploration. If you're interested in getting the inside scoop, we recommend enrolling in our open beta program.

Thank you everyone, and stay cellular!

~Lunch