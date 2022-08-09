 Skip to content

Hatchwell update for 9 August 2022

Hatchwell v2.0.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed Dynamic Title Screen
  • Fixed doubling gems (even after taking them)
  • Fixed player location when saving inside Caves (Dungeons not affected)

