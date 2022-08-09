 Skip to content

Some Synergy update for 9 August 2022

Now there are 3 difficulties

Now there are 3 difficulties: easy, normal, and hard.
Besides that, I also adjusted the normal difficulty to be easier.
I also added few other changes for convenience of the player as well.

