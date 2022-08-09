Deadwater Saloon - Updates (August 7-8)

Share · View all patches · Build 9277912 · Last edited 9 August 2022 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for the continued feedback everyone, really appreciate it.

Here are some additional changes made August 7 and August 8 based on people's feedback.

Option to invert middle mouse-button for camera control

Increased base action points to 4

People now lie down in brothel beds

Option for more or less challenging townspeople on game start (options for townspeople are now either pleasant or assholes)

Added a third speed option for the game

Reduced base upkeep but added upkeep to furniture

When building an item, the rotation will be stored from the last item you set down

Option exist to pay townfolk to be your friend

Trapper and first house is built sooner in town (within the first hour or so of in-game time)

Increased other business revenue significantly

Attributes cannot be assigned past 80 on the new game start screen

Lighting shaders of vultures fixed so they no longer glow at night

Wall items like pictures and animal heads now outline when building or editing them

Fixed bug where items built first and then walls built around the items would prevent items from being moved around after in edit mode

Fixed bug with person sleeping in brothel bed when first built

Reduced animal traffic slightly

Top floor can now be placed more seamlessly (full version of game)

Fixed bug with Bacon being locked despite being a tier one research item (will only work on new games)

While placing or moving furniture, the option now exists to press shift and have items snap to the grid - for all the neat-freaks out there!

A prompt comes up if a business with new items for research is built - this is to help avoid confusion of some players when they buy whiskey but cannot sell it (they need to research at least one recipe first).

As always, lots more to come.