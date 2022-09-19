The Final Seeds are Appearing in Your Gardens Today!

Hey Gardeners!

There are new seeds to discover, plant, share, and listen to! Play garden mode and these will start appearing in your gardens! You can also share seeds with others in our Discord!

Mutazione is one of the cornerstone, foundational games that made Akupara what it is today so it’s very bittersweet to be ending development on it. We know how many of you connected with Kai as she healed the Papu Tree, connected with each other trading seeds and just connected with a gardening game that doesn’t ask for more than an attentive ear.

If you want to read more about the final update to Mutazione, today’s blog is a long, heartfelt farewell to the game!

https://www.akuparagames.com/2022/09/19/mutazione-three-years-later-a-look-back/

-Riv Otter