Eira update for 9 August 2022

Version 1.0.4 update informations

Share · View all patches · Build 9277796

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.4 version update informations:

● Fixed the problem that the NPC "female ghost" did not disappear after the related event ended.
● Fixed the problem that some players would get stuck in the save load file UI.

