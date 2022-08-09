Hotfix #04

Hello everyone! Thanks everyone that came to the world of Eo - roleplay was awesome last weekend. Anders and his followers already made a move to travel north and opened a path using the Exploration Camp. Anders also revealed to be a follower of Lucifer so that got everyone a bit worried.

We are still working to make optimization great, we had problems (who doesn't) but we won't give up because Eo is our dream.

More improvements should boost performance a bit with this upload.

New area to the North (opened by Anders and his two followers)