- Auto-Potion activation fix.
- Reduced exp drop on death after level 20 from 2% to 0.25%.
- Fish rates have been adjusted.
- The price of the stat reset book in the Premium Store has been reduced to it has been added to the Premium Trader Elaine with in-game money.
Note: AC points will be refunded to people who bought Stat Reset Book before.
- Party exp bonus increased.
- Arena Manager Carlos's shop has been updated.
- Ranked arena days updated to Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
- Fixed the overflow problem in the friend list.
- Fixed the issue where monsters on the Highlands map would not spawn.
- The prices of large health potions have been increased.
- Guild bugs fixed.
- Guild wars have been reworked. Now, sending a war with a red flag sends a request to the other guild, a white flag ends the war without sending a request, and the guild using the white flag is deemed to have given up.
- Miss damages are no longer stuns.
- Instant battle rewards have been increased.
- Adjustments were made to the pyramid map.
- Daily raid quest rewards have been increased.
- Artisan Hammer Description updated.
- Worked on the problem of staying black screen when entering Raid.
- Fixed the issue where background music does not play when entering Raid.
- Fixed the issue where the monsters on the Highlands map were not spawning.
- Adjustments have been made to the Snowy Fields map.
- Stuck problem when you fell is fixed.
- The duration of the Wizard class's Paranoia ability cast has been shortened.
- No longer open a stall while dancing.
Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 9 August 2022
Update Notes - 9.08.2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
