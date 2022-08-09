 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 9 August 2022

Update Notes - 9.08.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9277680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Auto-Potion activation fix.
  • Reduced exp drop on death after level 20 from 2% to 0.25%.
  • Fish rates have been adjusted.
  • The price of the stat reset book in the Premium Store has been reduced to it has been added to the Premium Trader Elaine with in-game money.
    Note: AC points will be refunded to people who bought Stat Reset Book before.
  • Party exp bonus increased.
  • Arena Manager Carlos's shop has been updated.
  • Ranked arena days updated to Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
  • Fixed the overflow problem in the friend list.
  • Fixed the issue where monsters on the Highlands map would not spawn.
  • The prices of large health potions have been increased.
  • Guild bugs fixed.
  • Guild wars have been reworked. Now, sending a war with a red flag sends a request to the other guild, a white flag ends the war without sending a request, and the guild using the white flag is deemed to have given up.
  • Miss damages are no longer stuns.
  • Instant battle rewards have been increased.
  • Adjustments were made to the pyramid map.
  • Daily raid quest rewards have been increased.
  • Artisan Hammer Description updated.
  • Worked on the problem of staying black screen when entering Raid.
  • Fixed the issue where background music does not play when entering Raid.
  • Fixed the issue where the monsters on the Highlands map were not spawning.
  • Adjustments have been made to the Snowy Fields map.
  • Stuck problem when you fell is fixed.
  • The duration of the Wizard class's Paranoia ability cast has been shortened.
  • No longer open a stall while dancing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1943611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link