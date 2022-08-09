Endless Scaling is Available Now!

Overtime Mode at the end of the run now has proper support for Endless scaling! New waves of enemies and bosses will continue spawning in the post-run section, getting more and more difficult each time, beyond the previous 13 minute time limit.

Weekly updates will be coming to keep the prologue fresh leading up to launch! New spells, new auras, and new Shrine & Elite Demon mechanics will be added each week (Path of Exile Ultimatum league turned into a shrine coming soon)!