 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spellbook Demonslayers Prologue update for 9 August 2022

Endless Scaling is Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9277626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overtime Mode at the end of the run now has proper support for Endless scaling! New waves of enemies and bosses will continue spawning in the post-run section, getting more and more difficult each time, beyond the previous 13 minute time limit.

Weekly Updates Coming!

Weekly updates will be coming to keep the prologue fresh leading up to launch! New spells, new auras, and new Shrine & Elite Demon mechanics will be added each week (Path of Exile Ultimatum league turned into a shrine coming soon)!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2070391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link