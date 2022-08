STEREO BOY is now available for download! Get it this week for a 25% discount!

We truly enjoyed creating this game, and hope you get a chance to play.

To celebrate the launch, we'll be on Twitch tonight (Tuesday 8/9) from 6 to 8PM Pacific. We'll play the game, tell bad jokes, and talk about how it was made. Join us for a chance to win a ✨ free copy ✨ of the game!

https://twitch.tv/maingauchegames