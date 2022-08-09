 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 9 August 2022

ClientVersion 5378

Share · View all patches · Build 9277515 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • DOTA_DDB_Promo_ReleasePost_S3: Animated Series : Season 3
  • DOTA_DDB_Promo_ReleasePostTitle_S3: DOTA: Dragon's Blood Season 3
  • DOTA_DDB_Promo_Call_ComingSoon_S3: Season 3 Premiering on Netflix August 11, 2022
  • DOTA_DDB_Promo_Intro_S3: Davion and Mirana join other brave warriors to conquer an indomitable foe and save the world.
  • DOTA_DDB_Promo_S3: Season 3

