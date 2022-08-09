 Skip to content

GridIron update for 9 August 2022

Patch 1.0.5.6

General Changes

  • Engine Upgraded: Starting with this patch we are beginning the process of upgrading to Unreal Engine 5. The new engine variation you will be playing on is Unreal Engine 4.26 and should show minor performance improvements as well as vulnerability fixes. Over the next few months we will continue the process of updating our engine to UE5. This will also allow us to access Epic Online Services, Epic Voice Services, and Easy Anti-Cheat Services in the near future.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug causing the Dash to not be affected by the QB Slowdown Effect.
  • Cleaned up more issues with chat boxes.

