Update v2.0.3 | Now available on Experimental!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello again!

The next experimental patch is now available. This patch has changed the way card logic works, and it now supports extended card interactions, as well as dynamic card upgrades.

WARNING: There is a VERY HIGH CHANCE I've broken some cards, so I'll follow this patch with a hotfix to address any issues that arise. There's also MANY cards that don't have upgrades to them yet, so they'll say "Upgrade Available" but will not prompt the new upgrade screen.

This is an intermediary update which is meant to ensure the upgrade logic is working. It will be followed with a FULL upgrade patch in Phase 2 that'll contain more upgrades for all card types.

NEW ADDITIONS:

Added dynamic card upgrades (early testing, many upgrades are disabled)

Changed the way card values get calculated, enabling many new card interactions

Re-introduced range stat card with increased effect

Explosives card now has 3 levels (bullets -> projectiles -> weapons)

Drones now receive stat updates from cards

NOTE: Due to amount of new card interactions, many cards have been HEAVILY nerfed as they have a much wider range of effect

BALANCE CHANGES:

Increased Multishot negative damage effect from 15% to 25% per upgrade

Changed Explosions negative effect from cooldown to damage (50%)

Added negative cooldown effect to buckshot (10% per upgrade)

Increased Splitshot negative cooldown effect from 15% to 25% per upgrade

Lowered Atomic dagger base damage from 15 to 3

Lowered Shuriken base damage from 3 to 2

Lowered Torpedo base damage from 15 to 5

Lowered Multi Missiles synergy damage from 100 to 15

Lowered Blast Stars synergy damage from 100 to 10

Lowered Razorclaw saw damage from 10 to 5

OTHER CHANGES:

Replaced Hornet gun sound with less sharp effect

BUG FIXES: