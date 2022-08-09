Updates for build 0.7.58 (pt 2)

Hello there - Just a few minor tweaks to latest build:
- Updated the bridge and sphere puzzle to have a "reward".
- Updated proximity prompt look and feel.
- Updated Player Instructions to have a proximity prompt.
More to come. Thanks for playing!
Larry
