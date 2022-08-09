 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 9 August 2022

Updates for build 0.7.58 (pt 2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there - Just a few minor tweaks to latest build:

  • Updated the bridge and sphere puzzle to have a "reward".
  • Updated proximity prompt look and feel.
  • Updated Player Instructions to have a proximity prompt.

More to come. Thanks for playing!

Larry

