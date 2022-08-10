 Skip to content

Phobies update for 10 August 2022

Release notes for Update 1.4.2088

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our new update adds some great new features and improvements to existing gameplay. Check out the list below:

Additions:

Lippy Voice Lines
  • Lippy can now offer additional dialogue prompted by game events!
  • Lippy will now periodically comment on your in-game actions, progress, and other events.
  • These events can include dealing damage, multi-killing enemy Phobies with a single attack, League progress, or even crushing wins.
Frenemies Arena Matches
  • Players can now challenge other players on their friends' lists to Arena matches.
  • In addition to this new mode, players can also elect to challenge friends to matches using their actual Phobies levels or default to Level 1 Phobies only.
  • Level 1 Phobies matches could even allow some enterprising players to organize tournaments…
Map Names
  • Map names will now appear during the opening sequence for new matches.
  • This will allow players to be able to better identify maps for sharing ideas and strategies.
Quest Re-roll Confirmation
  • A confirmation pop-up will now appear if a player attempts to re-roll their available selection of quests.
  • This is intended to prevent accidental re-rolls and unintentionally losing progress on partially completed quests.

Bug Fixes:

Phobies
  • Fixed an issue that prevented Sasquatch from dying if he was occupying the same tile as a barrier or ally Phobie while invisible.
Quests
  • Fixed an issue that prevented progress from tracking on the “Cool Off” quest if enemy Phobies were frozen by Jeeves’s ice trap.
Server
  • Added additional fixes and backend work to improve server stability.
Special Offers
  • Fixed some visual issues with the pricing planks for Lippy’s Sweet Deal and the Starter Pack.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented XP boosts from activating until the game was restarted.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the special subscriber Avatar frame from activating until the game was restarted.
Stability
  • Fixed some one-time issues that could cause Arena game desyncs.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a crash if a player switched accounts while a special offer presentation was active.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock if a player navigated to Avatars after inspecting Top Phobies in the stats menu.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a network error when switching from Wi-Fi to mobile data with the game client suspended in the background.

We’re hard at work on a creepy new update, just in time for the Halloween season - new Phobies, new offers and new features are headed your way!

Happy battling,

The Phobies Team

