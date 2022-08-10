Release notes for Update 1.4.2088

Our new update adds some great new features and improvements to existing gameplay. Check out the list below:
Additions:
Lippy Voice Lines
- Lippy can now offer additional dialogue prompted by game events!
- Lippy will now periodically comment on your in-game actions, progress, and other events.
- These events can include dealing damage, multi-killing enemy Phobies with a single attack, League progress, or even crushing wins.
Frenemies Arena Matches
- Players can now challenge other players on their friends' lists to Arena matches.
- In addition to this new mode, players can also elect to challenge friends to matches using their actual Phobies levels or default to Level 1 Phobies only.
- Level 1 Phobies matches could even allow some enterprising players to organize tournaments…
Map Names
- Map names will now appear during the opening sequence for new matches.
- This will allow players to be able to better identify maps for sharing ideas and strategies.
Quest Re-roll Confirmation
- A confirmation pop-up will now appear if a player attempts to re-roll their available selection of quests.
- This is intended to prevent accidental re-rolls and unintentionally losing progress on partially completed quests.
Bug Fixes:
Phobies
- Fixed an issue that prevented Sasquatch from dying if he was occupying the same tile as a barrier or ally Phobie while invisible.
Quests
- Fixed an issue that prevented progress from tracking on the “Cool Off” quest if enemy Phobies were frozen by Jeeves’s ice trap.
Server
- Added additional fixes and backend work to improve server stability.
Special Offers
- Fixed some visual issues with the pricing planks for Lippy’s Sweet Deal and the Starter Pack.
- Fixed an issue that prevented XP boosts from activating until the game was restarted.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the special subscriber Avatar frame from activating until the game was restarted.
Stability
- Fixed some one-time issues that could cause Arena game desyncs.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a crash if a player switched accounts while a special offer presentation was active.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock if a player navigated to Avatars after inspecting Top Phobies in the stats menu.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a network error when switching from Wi-Fi to mobile data with the game client suspended in the background.
We’re hard at work on a creepy new update, just in time for the Halloween season - new Phobies, new offers and new features are headed your way!
Happy battling,
The Phobies Team
Changed files in this update