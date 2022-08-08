Update [August 2022]

Hello everyone, I'm happy to present you new update for Gamer Shop Simulator.

If you don't purchased the game before, now you have a good opportunity to purchase with -50% discount! Suggestion available to 22 august including.

Also now you can purchase the bundle with two my games, if you liked my games or just want to support my in game development.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27284/Ride_and_Sell/

Added templates for custom prices, now you can create your own price templates, and then use them from fast access;

Added new app: Promotion. There you can promote your shop, it will increase amount of buyer per day, also you can enable all promotions for maximum effect, but it cost a money that will automatically getting of from your balance;

Please note, increased buyers amount will be came in your shop only at the next day.

Added new app: Fobles. That app shows top 10 most successful owners of the shops. Every game-day the statistics updates, so now you have a chance to be the most successful owner and other players will be see you in the leaderboard;

Now you can place your goods on the warehouse, the process works the same like you placing items on the shelves;

Added new achievement: Successful owner. For getting that, you need to get first rank in Fobles;

Added button in paue menu, for fast switching to the main menu;

Increased chance of spawning rich buyers;

Fixed some sounds;

Reworked dumpster;

Thanks to all players who playing and supporting the game, that so cool to see your interest about the game progress :)

Next game update (not fix updates) will be available in september.

To the next update, you can suggest your ideas, that you want to see in the game.

Best Regards,

DiamosDev