Ready or Not Update - Build 21874

AI

Fix animation pop when AI is surrendering

Fix suspects not entering cover consistently due to always tracking their movement vector and/or last known enemy location

Fix cover entry location sometimes not being calculated correctly (leading to difficulties entering cover properly)

Fix suspects unable to enter cover in tight spaces

UI

Loadout item selection list now oriented vertically with an interactive scroll bar

Weapon attachment configurations should now persist in their last state as intended, even after switching away or leaving the loadout menu.

Full Loadout Presets are now enabled and can be selected and saved from the dropdown on the overview.

Presets can be quickly applied to AI officers

“Default” option will reset the loadout (this cannot be overwritten or deleted)

If you'd like to help us test new content on the Supporter exclusive experimental branch, provide us with your game feedback, and keep up with all the activity and play testing events occurring within the Ready or Not Alpha, you can become a Supporter at www.voidinteractive.net or at our Steam store page.

