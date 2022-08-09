Superfly v1.0.6 Update

Hi! We're back with another update for Superfly. This update was focused on closing the final gap between the PC version of Superfly and the Quest version: social features. The Steam version of Superfly has had achievements and leaderboard integration for a while now, and as of this update, the Quest version finally has them too. If you just play on the PC, this update has stuff for you too! We fixed a longstanding bug with the Lightning Super sidegrade - it should now be much easier to use now, especially while sitting down.

I'd also like to share our updated plans for the future of Superfly. The past couple months have been huge for us, we've seen an amazing surge of support for the game. As a result, we're actively working on adding major new content to the game. We're currently prototyping several new powers, as well as an expanded story mode with more meaningful progression. These are too early in development for us to know for sure what they'll look like, so I can't share the exact details right now, but we're hoping to start public beta tests for these features sometime in September. As always, join our Discord for the latest news and announcements, and to talk with the devs and other players!

Changelog: