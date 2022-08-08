Update #48

General Changes:
- Fixed Lost Crown Item accuracy.
- Fixed Spiritual Skull item to display armor properly, raised HP and base armor a bit.
- Lowered Capotain item crit.
- Added Small Shells to breakdown of some shell items.
- All gems now breakdown to 10 Meteoroid.
- Added Gold Trading.
- Lowered Blue Dust gold cost from 250k to 50k. (I want the auction house and trading to be viable so I'm trying not to set a gold price for Blue Dust)
- Changed context in shops from saying selling price to buy price.
- Fixed some back end code.
- Cleaned up some files to be more organized in preparation for new content.
Changed files in this update