Dead Event update for 8 August 2022

Update #48

Share · View all patches · Build 9277140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes:

  • Fixed Lost Crown Item accuracy.
  • Fixed Spiritual Skull item to display armor properly, raised HP and base armor a bit.
  • Lowered Capotain item crit.
  • Added Small Shells to breakdown of some shell items.
  • All gems now breakdown to 10 Meteoroid.
  • Added Gold Trading.
  • Lowered Blue Dust gold cost from 250k to 50k. (I want the auction house and trading to be viable so I'm trying not to set a gold price for Blue Dust)
  • Changed context in shops from saying selling price to buy price.
  • Fixed some back end code.
  • Cleaned up some files to be more organized in preparation for new content.

