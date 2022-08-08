- Slightly reworked and simplified and more consistent formula physics.
- Since there are more ads in the game after the last patch, I made the consumables way cheaper. I hope this will make players enjoy the game more and make any race, including the champion of the day, even closer.
- Hay bales are now present on some fields instead of purely corn.
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 8 August 2022
2021.1.8 (v2)
