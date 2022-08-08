 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 8 August 2022

2021.1.8 (v2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9277067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Slightly reworked and simplified and more consistent formula physics.
  • Since there are more ads in the game after the last patch, I made the consumables way cheaper. I hope this will make players enjoy the game more and make any race, including the champion of the day, even closer.
  • Hay bales are now present on some fields instead of purely corn.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1589771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link