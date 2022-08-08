Research & Polish (Patch Notes 24)

Fellow Dwarves! Our engineers have discovered how to research new technologies by tinkering with resources, as well as admire their beards & braids from a new angle!

Patch Notes

Features & Design Changes:

Tinkering / Research - A new feature of the tech tree allows you to unlock techs using resources instead of schematics! Currently only tier 1 techs can be researched. The research takes time and requires a fairly substantial amount of resources.

Water Reflections & Visuals - Improved the visual effect of water and added reflections for any units, buildings, scenery etc. by the water's edge. Deep water has been made more atmospheric.

Wall-building AI - AI dwarf/goblin teams now build walls around their bases, including doors / caltrops at entrances. This features most in skirmish / caverns mode.

Force Rest AI - Now when you tell a dwarf to rest, even if there are no beds available, they will still head to a nearby bed or building and wait. This is useful when you need to quickly take them out of a dangerous location.

Issuing Orders - Changed what happens when telling a dwarf to interact with a scenery or building. If there is only one possible action, it is performed without a popup menu. This also fixes a problem where you couldn't right click to repair a training dummy.

Big Picture UI - Revamped the Big Picture UI (top-left) to be slightly bigger, cleaner and make the buttons looks more like buttons.

Ground Webs - Added a new type of web that covers the ground and will appear in certain modes. Marginally slows units and will break away after several steps.

Skirmish Mode - Balanced quantity of coal and altered the default preset for a more challenging game.

Basalt - A new currently indestructible mineral. Now features in specific campaign maps to prevent certain events happening out of order.

Turtle-Belly - Turtle-belly dwarves will now have a minor resistance to poison, as well as their slower hunger-rate.

Goblin Traits - Goblins now feature traits similar to dwarves, though there are fewer goblin traits available.

Dwarf-list - The Dead Units tab of the dwarf-list has been cleaned up and now shows whether the unit has been buried and in which map (useful in the campaign).

Tutorial - Created research & 'low health warning' in-game tutorials (not to be confused with the tutorial adventure). Also improved various tutorials and tutorial states will no longer be frozen if the game is paused.

Options Menu - Added graphics presets & more options, and re-arranged a few items to make more sense.

Fixes & Improvements:

Loading Screen - Improved the 'cog spin' visual feedback and information when loading maps & save games.

End of Level Stats - Added missing icons & labels to the pop-up stats for the end of a campaign level.

Escape Menu - Reformatted and added icons to the menu options in the escape menu, for visual aid.

Floating Barrels - Fixed a couple bugs with floating barrels, including stacking combat abilities.

Rest AI - Added more conditions when dwarves will automatically go to rest. Also telling a dwarf to rest wasn't always turning off that state after they've rested.

Entity Tooltips - Fixed a bug where tooltips wouldn't always display when they should, for example when hovering over enemy buildings.

Battles - Fixed a bug where units would sometimes still act as if they were in battle when they weren't.

Dwarf Team AI - Improved how dwarves choose which classes they should be at any given moment.

Worker Selection UI - Fixed a bug where turning off one unit working on a job would confuse the check-box states (although it was working properly behind the scenes).

Music - Music would switch tracks rapidly while you sped up the gameplay, also wouldn't always fade-out when viewing the world map.

Instruction Keybinds - Now when pressing keybinds for instructions like build bridge, the page containing that instruction is opened & closed automatically in the UI.

World Map - Fixed some visual bugs with the unit selection / carry item UIs.

Vehicles no longer get selected when selecting a group of units.

Various other bug fixes, improvements and cleaned up a lot of code. Added some sanity checks to ensure dwarves don't get duplicated when saving/loading in the campaign.

We've been working a lot on polish in preparation for the Chapter 2 release. Sorry to say it might still be a couple months away, but we'll see. That's all for now, stay safe out there!