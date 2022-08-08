Updates for version 0.9.58

Hello! More fixes for today:
- Fixed Egypt pyramid image for the puzzle to have distinguishable corners.
- Lowered volume of train on tv.
- Fixed Max's Will missing text.
- Fixed texture for the death certificate to show text.
- Fixed being able to crouch while jumping.
- Fixed outdoor hologram textures showing up inside the house.
- Fixed missing wall near den safe.
- Fixed odd-looking texture in the secret play area.
- Fixed silent error when using Report Desk and selecting physical evidence.
- Fixed performance grades text.
- Fixed publisher letter texture.
- Fixed lengthy biotrace summaries.
- Fixed HUD Communications font style to match the rest of the game.
Thanks for playing!
Larry
