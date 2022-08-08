 Skip to content

Forest Grove Playtest update for 8 August 2022

Updates for version 0.9.58

Hello! More fixes for today:

  • Fixed Egypt pyramid image for the puzzle to have distinguishable corners.
  • Lowered volume of train on tv.
  • Fixed Max's Will missing text.
  • Fixed texture for the death certificate to show text.
  • Fixed being able to crouch while jumping.
  • Fixed outdoor hologram textures showing up inside the house.
  • Fixed missing wall near den safe.
  • Fixed odd-looking texture in the secret play area.
  • Fixed silent error when using Report Desk and selecting physical evidence.
  • Fixed performance grades text.
  • Fixed publisher letter texture.
  • Fixed lengthy biotrace summaries.
  • Fixed HUD Communications font style to match the rest of the game.

Thanks for playing!

Larry

