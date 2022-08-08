Version 1.0.1 Update

*When Updating to 1.0.1 the patch will only reflect changes in the Update to New Fresh Games, with Cloud Save using the Old Version of the Game. If you want to see Changes you will want to Start a New Game.

Added Two Tutorials to the Group Assembly at the begining of a Fresh Game. It feels more like a story now -- hopefully. Unskippable. Added Loot Boxes to a Vendor in Town. The Vendor that sells Growth Plus or the Stat Gain Potions now sells Loot Boxes for 100 GP. Loot Boxes allow you to gear up from a Vendor and no longer drop only. Lowered the cost of Source to make Source viable in the early game. Platinum (Pt) is now rewarded during Campaign battles. (Pt) is the experience value for RogueStones and Source. When enough (Pt) is acquired when either RogueStone or Source is Equipped this will increase the Rank level.

Thank you and enjoy the small update.