Patch Notes (Live v2.5602):

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed missing textures in fields.
- Corrected the positioning of the scar when it blends.
- Corrected some texture oddities in the locker room.
- You can no longer run in reverse down the baseline.
Improvements:
- 20 player Free Roam re-added.
