TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 8 August 2022

Patch Notes (Live v2.5602):

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed missing textures in fields.
  • Corrected the positioning of the scar when it blends.
  • Corrected some texture oddities in the locker room.
  • You can no longer run in reverse down the baseline.

Improvements:

  • 20 player Free Roam re-added.

