Korean language support, item comparison added

262: Early Access 0.13.1 - August 8, 2022 6:00 PM EST

• Added Korean language support.

• Item linking now only works on items that you actually own. You can no longer link merchant, apothecary, blacksmith, or items being traded to you. The point being that item linking should indicate that you own the item.

• Unidentified linked items no longer reveal its true name.

• Now performing a version check upon loading your character to enforce client version checking when necessary.

• The Bishop set bonus now properly adds to arcane damage, not arcane spell damage.

• Added code to prevent occasional appearance of undefined:undefined in the chat presence list.

• Improved localization to use better phrases for some groups of words.