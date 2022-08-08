262: Early Access 0.13.1 - August 8, 2022 6:00 PM EST
• Added Korean language support.
• Item linking now only works on items that you actually own. You can no longer link merchant, apothecary, blacksmith, or items being traded to you. The point being that item linking should indicate that you own the item.
• Unidentified linked items no longer reveal its true name.
• Now performing a version check upon loading your character to enforce client version checking when necessary.
• The Bishop set bonus now properly adds to arcane damage, not arcane spell damage.
• Added code to prevent occasional appearance of undefined:undefined in the chat presence list.
• Improved localization to use better phrases for some groups of words.
Nevergrind Online update for 8 August 2022
Korean language support, item comparison added
262: Early Access 0.13.1 - August 8, 2022 6:00 PM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update