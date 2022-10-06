 Skip to content

Costume Party update for 6 October 2022

New Play of the Game update for Costume Party!

Costume Party update for 6 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Divine was the #1 FPS games streamer in South Korea, as more people follow her she decided to switch career paths and become a world-famous pornstar and webcammer. She’s very competitive so she’s always willing to have a good fuck to train herself for the shows, as she always says ‘I fuck to win!’

Tessa is a secret agent from London, she’s always used her natural femenine charms to gain top secret information from very powerful people all around the world. Now she invented a device capable of going back and forth in time, Tessa uses this to have sex over and over again until her target is exhausted and tell her everything he wants to know.

Brittney is a stubborn high-class mechanical engineer as well as her parents, she’s been surrounded by crazy inventions and high tech stuff. She was so used to handling heavy machinery that she invented a laser that made her grow the biggest gear among all, now she manages heavy loads in and out of her lab.

Discover 3 new characters and a brand new environment in Play of the Game!

