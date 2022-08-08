 Skip to content

Biters & Bullets: Prologue update for 8 August 2022

Massive Update 0.7.0

Last edited by Wendy

Update time! Thank you for all the feedback. We have been hard at work fixing bugs and implementing new fun toys.

New stuff

  • Added an active skill system
  • Permanent progression on primary weapon
  • Big UI update

Improvement and Fixes

  • Fixed the GC-crash some users reported
  • Fixed bug that caused second mini-boss to not spawn sometimes
  • Zombies will now explode when you run them over with the car
  • First level up will always give three weapon choices
  • Adjusted prices in Lobby
  • Can no longer attack the final boss from outside the arena (wopsie)
  • Various SFX fixes
  • The wolf has been fixed, it should no longer attack the air
  • Waypointer displays different icons depending on target
  • Added some visual changes on player when equipping weapons

