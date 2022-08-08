Massive Update 0.7.0

Update time! Thank you for all the feedback. We have been hard at work fixing bugs and implementing new fun toys.
New stuff
- Added an active skill system
- Permanent progression on primary weapon
- Big UI update
Improvement and Fixes
- Fixed the GC-crash some users reported
- Fixed bug that caused second mini-boss to not spawn sometimes
- Zombies will now explode when you run them over with the car
- First level up will always give three weapon choices
- Adjusted prices in Lobby
- Can no longer attack the final boss from outside the arena (wopsie)
- Various SFX fixes
- The wolf has been fixed, it should no longer attack the air
- Waypointer displays different icons depending on target
- Added some visual changes on player when equipping weapons
Changed files in this update