- Fixed cubs getting stuck inside the River & Forest lairs on night 28.
- Fixed a crash when learning the cub skill hunt only on night 29 when the fourth cub has been rescued.
- Prevented Dumping Site shortcut from being locked forever.
- Fixed cubs sometimes ignoring their food.
- Fixed getting trapped by guards in Care Corp.
- Tweaked tutorials so that they are not missed that easily.
- More minor bugfixes and tweaks.
Endling update for 30 August 2022
Update notes for Aug 30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
