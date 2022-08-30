 Skip to content

Endling update for 30 August 2022

Update notes for Aug 30

Update notes for Aug 30

  • Fixed cubs getting stuck inside the River & Forest lairs on night 28.
  • Fixed a crash when learning the cub skill hunt only on night 29 when the fourth cub has been rescued.
  • Prevented Dumping Site shortcut from being locked forever.
  • Fixed cubs sometimes ignoring their food.
  • Fixed getting trapped by guards in Care Corp.
  • Tweaked tutorials so that they are not missed that easily.
  • More minor bugfixes and tweaks.

