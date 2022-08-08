IFAC Player BETA Release

Thank you to everyone who has bought IFAC. Thank you also to everyone who has wish listed it - I hope you decide to buy IFAC and start writing your stories soon.

I've heard the questions about the player and so I decided to release a Beta so that you can play around with it and test your projects in it.

With this addition you will now find some new controls on the Settings tab which will allow you to export the IFAC Player and include the game database of the current project into the export.

As it is a Beta I would really appreciate that if you have any problems or find any bugs you would report them at the CodeUpNYC JIRA site so we can have all reports collected together and work on them in an organized way.

Happy Adventuring!