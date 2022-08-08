Patch 5.3.6

-
5.3.6 Changelog
- Buildings
- Added Stone Deposit and Stone Quarry (graphics by Jinn). These function similarly to metal deposits and mines, but provide stone instead.
- Neutral faction buildings (like Mercenary Camps) are now only accessible for the owner of the settlement they are located in.
- Neutral faction buildings can now spawn neutral hostile units if the building is located in a non-owned settlement.
- Mercenary Camps are now indestructible.
- Added Tribal Camp building, which is used for the new Minor Tribe faction type. Tribal Camps function in a similar way to Mercenary Camps.
- Fixed issue which caused human players to be able to build structures on resource deposits and building sites on others' territories.
- Farms and Watch Towers now display the correct construction animations when building sites are disabled.
- Characters
- Added Thiodolf, recruitable from the Wolfing Clan.
- Civilizations
- Added more personal names for the Celts and the Suebi.
- Renamed the "Goth" civilization to "Gothic" and the "Teuton" civilization to "Teutonic".
- Events
- Added event in which Thiodolf gives a war-speech in poetry form, providing the Inspired Army modifier temporarily.
- Added Horse-Meat Eating Prohibited event for Mercia, if it has Christianity as its religion. The event provides the Religious Fervor modifier temporarily.
- Factions
- The Suebi Tribe is now a polity instead.
- Added support for the Minor Tribe neutral faction type. Minor tribes function in a similar way to mercenary companies.
- Added the Bearing Clan and Wolfing Clan minor tribes (Gothic), from the 19th century novel The House of the Wolfings. These clans can be spawned on the Earth scenario map if certain conditions are met.
- Added new flags for Suebi factions, displaying a Suebian knot (icons by Jinn).
- Teutonia now has access to the Furor Teutonicus upgrade.
- Mercia now grants a bonus to cavalry instead of infantry.
- The Yngling Tribe now grants a bonus to food supply instead of to archers.
- The Cherusci Tribe is now a polity instead.
- Maps
- The settlements in the Lorraine Plain map are now settlements which are actually in Lorraine.
- Added the Bordeaux, Clermont, Nancy, Vannes and Wurzburg settlement sites for the Earth scenario map, and updated the predefined settlement territories accordingly.
- Added Stone Deposit at Storugns in Gotland, for the Earth scenario map.
- Added many building sites in France, for the Earth scenario map.
- Placed more pre-Indo-European tribes on the Earth scenario map for the Stone/Bronze age.
- The Vosges rock terrain feature is now semi-randomly generated (similar to the Alps).
- Miscellaneous
- Improved the performance of the database parsing.
- Reworked the engine to take advantage of coroutines for asynchronous operations.
- Modifiers
- Added support for players to receive temporary modifiers during the game.
- Added the Inspired Army temporary modifier (+2 damage for organic military units).
- Added the Religious Fervor temporary modifier (+20 mana for priests).
- Quests
- The Gadrauhts, Harjis, Miles, Skutan and Swedish Veterans' Day quests now grant the Inspired Army temporary modifier on completion.
- The Gudja, Gudjan, Haimadala's Stones and The Great Temple quests now grant the Religious Fervor temporary modifier on completion.
- Units
- Increased the charge bonus of Gothic cavalry from 7% to 10%.
- Made it so the Suebi Kregar uses a single-layer image once again (with two variations, one with the Suebi shield and one without), both for the sake of memory efficiency, and because the layered version had some minor graphical issues.
- Added Suebi level 2 and 3 infantry units, the Veteran Kregar and the Truhtin.
- Neutral hostile infantry, ranged units, cavalry and flying riders now randomly move around.
- Added "Wojtek" to the brown bear name generation list.
- The Dwarven Scout now has a bonus against infantry of 25%, instead of +2 damage.
- Workers are now deselected when they enter a mine.
- Upgrades
- Added Lipizzaner Horse upgrade (icon by Jinn) for the Teutonic civilization (researchable at the Stables). This upgrade increases cavalry HP.
- Added Stirrups upgrade (icon by Jinn), for all civilizations which possess cavalry (researchable at the Stables or Yale Pen). This upgrade increases the charge bonus of cavalry.
- User Interface
- Reworked the multiplayer host and client game menus.
- Fixed issue which caused the screen to shake when mousewheel-scrolling to the edge of the map.
- Reworked the game results menu.
- Fixed issue which caused the cursor to not update properly when it should after scrolling the map with the keyboard.
Changed files in this update