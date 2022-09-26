MONKEY BARRELS - AVAILABLE NOW!

It’s finally the day we’ve all been waiting for—MONKEY BARRELS is NOW AVAILABLE!
To celebrate the game’s release, here’s a fun video we made previously to highlight the amazing developer behind MONKEY BARRELS and the Switch physical version of the game (which happens to support cross-platform play with the Steam versions online mode, by the way).
If you’ve been watching a certain talent show on TV, you may recognize the host as well ;)
We hope you enjoy the game!
© 2020-2022 Nicalis, Inc.
© 2019 Good-Feel Co., Ltd.