Monkey Barrels update for 26 September 2022

MONKEY BARRELS - AVAILABLE NOW!

Build 9276322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It’s finally the day we’ve all been waiting for—MONKEY BARRELS is NOW AVAILABLE!
To celebrate the game’s release, here’s a fun video we made previously to highlight the amazing developer behind MONKEY BARRELS and the Switch physical version of the game (which happens to support cross-platform play with the Steam versions online mode, by the way).

If you’ve been watching a certain talent show on TV, you may recognize the host as well ;)

We hope you enjoy the game!

© 2020-2022 Nicalis, Inc.
© 2019 Good-Feel Co., Ltd.

