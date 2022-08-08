SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.23.7 (1659988962)

This build is a candidate for a full release. If you encounter issues, please report them in the forum so they can be fixed before this build goes out to everyone.
If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
OpenXR
- Fixed conformance issues when using xrLocateViews - return errors when application sends an invalid time or unsupported view.
- Fixed overlap percentage calculation for dpad binding modifications.
- Added thumbrest to focus3 controller profile.
- Fixed SteamVR crash when running game engine editors.
Extra notes