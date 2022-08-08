 Skip to content

SteamVR update for 8 August 2022

SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.23.7 (1659988962)

Build 9276252

This build is a candidate for a full release. If you encounter issues, please report them in the forum so they can be fixed before this build goes out to everyone.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

OpenXR

  • Fixed conformance issues when using xrLocateViews - return errors when application sends an invalid time or unsupported view.
  • Fixed overlap percentage calculation for dpad binding modifications.
  • Added thumbrest to focus3 controller profile.
  • Fixed SteamVR crash when running game engine editors.

View SteamVR game tracking changes `6c5e9efcd7` for this build on GitHub

Changed depots in alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 9276252
OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
OpenVR Content Depot 250824
