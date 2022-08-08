Warrior Wednesday - How the might will FIGHT!

We are ready to FIGHT, mercenaries! Get your ARs, throw out your bubble shields, and lets get ready to rumble! We've been busy squashing bugs and putting out fires behind the scenes as our weekly events continue. That being said, we're looking forward to pushing an update for LEAP very soon!

Now let us dive into the event:

Special Instructions

Wednesday (Aug 10) event will run from 4pm EST until 5pm EST

This game mode will be a rotation of Stomping Grounds, Capture the Core, Control, and Team Annihilation played through our various game matches

Please join the server "Devs + Community Jam"

Everyone is welcome to join!

Prizes for Joining

2500C// sweet sweet credits to buy yourself some luxury guns, decals, and skins in the Black Market

You're welcome to join us this Wednesday for our weekly PVP Wednesday event, and if you can't make it we invite you to watch our stream on Twitch and ask any questions you may have while we fight it out head to head.

LEAP on Twitch

If you want to LEAP into the Discord, we have an active community taking part in events and hosting ones similar to these. So if you'd like to join some really cool Mercenaries, head on in by clicking the image above!