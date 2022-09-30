UNDETECTED IS OUT NOW! 20% LAUNCH DISCOUNT!

It's time to get your sneak on and enjoy some classic, top-down stealth action because Undetected has officially launched and is available to download right now (with 20% discount for a limited time)!

You take the role of Tenoch Kaan, an expert in non-lethal infiltration and agent for the revolutionary group, Los Desplazados. Fitted with a cybernetic eye enhancement, Kaan is able to use an augmented top-down view to survey his surroundings. He also has a selection of non-lethal bullet types and explosives at his disposal to stay one step ahead of the enemy.

Stay in the shadows and use stealth to sneak past guards and avoid detection.

And, of course, Undetected comes complete with crunchy retro textures and models for that authentic, old-school aesthetic!

If you play Undetected and would like to leave some feedback, go ahead and drop it here: Undetected Feedback

If you encounter any issues or bugs while playing, please report them in this thread: [url=]Undetected Bug Reports[/url]

Undetected will also launch later this year on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox

If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving a user review. Every review really helps!

Thank you for your support and we hope you enjoy Undetected!

Matt | Digerati

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1715350/UNDETECTED/