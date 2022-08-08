 Skip to content

Euryale's Gambit update for 8 August 2022

EG 1.0.8 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Euryale's Gambit 1.0.8 contains the following changes:

  • Fix misspelling "ceto" that caused a crash in Stheno v Euryale scene (thanks Fertias)
  • Add epilogue content and animation in “future” scene.
  • Add presplash screen when loading content.

