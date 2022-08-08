Pixel FX Designer v2.0.0.8(beta) now available!

NEW
- Glitch FX Node.
- De-Noiser Node.
- Undo System.
- Images origin can now be changed.
- Added 'Pixel Interpolation' to images.
- Added misc icons to the app.
CHANGES
- Credits updated.
- 'Waves' node now has time included.
BUGFIXES
- [Fixed] Layers can be deleted while editing a slider field.
- [Fixed] Deleting a layer that a Node System is using will crash the app.
- [Fixed] Dithering node is bugged.
- [Fixed] Selecting a particle from the sprite library sometimes crashes de app.
- [Fixes] New images aren't properly placed in the center.
Changed depots in v2.0.0.0 branch