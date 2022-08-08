 Skip to content

Pixel FX Designer update for 8 August 2022

Pixel FX Designer v2.0.0.8(beta) now available!

Pixel FX Designer v2.0.0.8(beta) · Last edited 8 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
NEW

  • Glitch FX Node.
  • De-Noiser Node.
  • Undo System.
  • Images origin can now be changed.
  • Added 'Pixel Interpolation' to images.
  • Added misc icons to the app.

CHANGES

  • Credits updated.
  • 'Waves' node now has time included.

BUGFIXES

  • [Fixed] Layers can be deleted while editing a slider field.
  • [Fixed] Deleting a layer that a Node System is using will crash the app.
  • [Fixed] Dithering node is bugged.
  • [Fixed] Selecting a particle from the sprite library sometimes crashes de app.
  • [Fixes] New images aren't properly placed in the center.

