CAT Update 6.1.0

This is the first major content update in a while.

I've been primarily focusing on CAT Interstellar: Episode II but development has taken a little longer than I expected so I thought I would push some more content to the original in the mean time. So,

THE CAT!!!!

The Cat character in Chapter 5 has been totally revamped from the ground up. New meshes, new logic, and even a new fur system.



Levels -

Chapter 0 has an additional level select terminal so you don't have to walk the full length on each play through.

Chapter 1 has a substantial increase in destructible meshes and dynamic objects.



Chapter 2 has some new lighting and sky features with more to come.

Chapter 3 has new lighting and additional destructible meshes.



Chapter 4 has a number of optimizations to the destructible aspects and increased texture resolutions.

Chapter 5 has a number of improvements to the level flow and an extended ending.

As far as CAT Interstellar: Episode II, I have some wild stuff to show but you'll have to wait a little bit longer. A lot of these features will absolutely make their way into Episode I.



As always, thank you to everyone for supporting this game. I'm so excited about this future of CAT Interstellar!