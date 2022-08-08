[8.8.22] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
- Fixed a bug breaking all the items in FA when trying to revive companions in a coop run. The issue caused interactable objects to be no more interactable, forcing a restart to leave the FA
- Deity Codex entries will now be unlocked correctly, as intended, depending on the chosen deity selected while creating a new character
- Heater Shield’s size has been reduced to the proper one
- Black Heart, Cleaverocks, Brystead Lookout walkable areas have been improved, fixing navmesh and colliders blocking the player
- Repair costs of all items have been lowered [from 0.70% to 0.30% of the item value for a full broken item]
- Misc typos have been fixed [General Vendors and Traits in the tutorial, misc in-game notifications related to artifacts and events, quests and dialogues, misc Codex entries]. Proofreading in progress
- "Home Under the Mountain" quest in Karak-Hohn [Reputation Quest] has been changed: The Lord of The Mountain [Armor] has been switched with King of The Mountain [Axe] as intended
- Durability of all in-game items has been iterated and all the values have been increased
- All the Armor Sets actually available in-game have been iterated, showing now the right value for rarity and brand new resistance. Prices are still WIP as the general balancing of wereables and usable items
- Minor fixes [performance, UI, quests]
Follow our official channels to stay up to date:
Like Alaloth on Facebook
Follow Alaloth on Twitter
Check out our Steam page
https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/
Changed files in this update