Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 8 August 2022

[8.8.22] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG

  • Fixed a bug breaking all the items in FA when trying to revive companions in a coop run. The issue caused interactable objects to be no more interactable, forcing a restart to leave the FA
  • Deity Codex entries will now be unlocked correctly, as intended, depending on the chosen deity selected while creating a new character
  • Heater Shield’s size has been reduced to the proper one
  • Black Heart, Cleaverocks, Brystead Lookout walkable areas have been improved, fixing navmesh and colliders blocking the player
  • Repair costs of all items have been lowered [from 0.70% to 0.30% of the item value for a full broken item]
  • Misc typos have been fixed [General Vendors and Traits in the tutorial, misc in-game notifications related to artifacts and events, quests and dialogues, misc Codex entries]. Proofreading in progress
  • "Home Under the Mountain" quest in Karak-Hohn [Reputation Quest] has been changed: The Lord of The Mountain [Armor] has been switched with King of The Mountain [Axe] as intended
  • Durability of all in-game items has been iterated and all the values have been increased
  • All the Armor Sets actually available in-game have been iterated, showing now the right value for rarity and brand new resistance. Prices are still WIP as the general balancing of wereables and usable items
  • Minor fixes [performance, UI, quests]
