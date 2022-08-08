v1.03.01 in now live!

Backgrounds! You can now play as a band with a background, each having bonuses and penalties.

Guardsmen

Merchants

Thieves Guild

Rangers

Wizards

Northerners

Pit Fighters

or even just plain old vanilla (all existing save games will use this)

Potions! You can now buy (and craft via the Alchemy skill) potions of:

Healing

Strength

Speed

Energy

Fire

Courage

Poison Gas

There are 5 new rare magic item types

Glasses

Crown

Chalice

Horn

Mask

And 5 new magic item abilities

Vampirism

Ethereality

Thorns

Poison

Terror

Balance changes for Easy Difficulty - before it was very hard to get XP as the battles were so easy...

Big bonus added. (To a lesser extent, likewise for Normal difficulty)

Bugfix - sometimes you couldn't do an Active Skill (Like Defend) if you had the exact number of AP required.

Pursuing enemy on the strategic map could get very jerky - fixed to be a bit smarter about the number of times it needs to recalculate the route to the enemy.

Traits - this bug has been in there for a while - everyone was getting 5 traits, when it should be much fewer... Oops!

Various minor tweaks and fixes.