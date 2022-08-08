Welcome to the World Cup

Hey baseball fans!

This week's update is a great one! Two big features have been added, and bunch of smaller ones are also joining the party!

The first new feature is the "World Cup". This mini-event takes place every 4 years, during Spring Training. You will be asked if you want to take charge of an international baseball team, and lead them to victory! This is a nice break from the regular season. It's also a great feeling to play with stars from the entire league!

The second new feature is the "Bleachers' message" editor. This will allow you to post your own messages to the social network of the game. And this includes the possibility of running "polls". You can finally ask your fans what kind of popcorn they really want (and it's not the one with cheese). Is it a very useful feature? No. Is it fun though? yes, definitely!

Finally, this update includes a bunch of other changes, like the possibility to edit the name of any coach in the league, new team logos, and an improved logo picker! Check the complete list below for more info!

New Features

World Cup

"Bleachers' message" editor

Edit the name of any coach in the league

New team logos

Improved logo picker

Colors are now sorted during the creation of a custom team

A few bug fixes for the Prodigy mode (thanks Andy!)

Help us improve the game!

This week, I have a special request: I've prepared a survey to see how I can improve the Steam version of Astonishing Baseball. I kept it short, and any feedback would be appreciated. Thanks in advance for your time!

https://a.sprig.com/cjFicHZhWFl5RGZzfnNpZDowY2VkYmExMy05ZjExLTQxNmItOTJkOC1iMWZhMjU2M2Y0OWU=

See you at the ballpark!