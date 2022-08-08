Share · View all patches · Build 9275923 · Last edited 8 August 2022 – 19:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Made the settings dialog a little more visually appealing

Added Camera Pan Speed into Settings

Increased range of the soldier's default attack so it does not require moving closer then its targeting area

Fixed Music Playing when Audio is Disabled

Rearranged the layout of the Heroes Dialog in the main menu

Added a tutorial message for passives when viewing for first time

The "Increased Maximum Drone Passive" now costs 3 points (previously was 1)

Decreased Drone Repair Speed Passive to 10% per point and increased total to 5 points. (previously was 25% and 3 maximum)

Decreased damage of the Bola Towers by 15%