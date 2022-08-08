Made the settings dialog a little more visually appealing
Added Camera Pan Speed into Settings
Increased range of the soldier's default attack so it does not require moving closer then its targeting area
Fixed Music Playing when Audio is Disabled
Rearranged the layout of the Heroes Dialog in the main menu
Added a tutorial message for passives when viewing for first time
The "Increased Maximum Drone Passive" now costs 3 points (previously was 1)
Decreased Drone Repair Speed Passive to 10% per point and increased total to 5 points. (previously was 25% and 3 maximum)
Decreased damage of the Bola Towers by 15%
