 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead TD update for 8 August 2022

v1.075

Share · View all patches · Build 9275923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made the settings dialog a little more visually appealing
Added Camera Pan Speed into Settings
Increased range of the soldier's default attack so it does not require moving closer then its targeting area
Fixed Music Playing when Audio is Disabled

Rearranged the layout of the Heroes Dialog in the main menu

Added a tutorial message for passives when viewing for first time
The "Increased Maximum Drone Passive" now costs 3 points (previously was 1)
Decreased Drone Repair Speed Passive to 10% per point and increased total to 5 points. (previously was 25% and 3 maximum)

Decreased damage of the Bola Towers by 15%

Changed files in this update

Depot 1417311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link