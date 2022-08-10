 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 10 August 2022

v1.8.8 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.8 with some more fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here - thanks a lot!:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

2022-08-10 v1.8.8 B3864

Changes:

  • DialogueSystem: added second optional parameter to dbplayer vars "param2: steamid" to force using the steamid instead of the player entity id. The steam id will not get reset if the player wants a fresh start.
  • Reduced Volumetric Lighting. & aalso to add on this topic:
    We are working on a change for this for a future release that will automatically adjust the intensity depending on atmosphere settings & weather conditions that are active on the playfield.

Fixes:

  • Signals in MP not staying assigned
  • Weather such as Hail, Fire rain etc could damage the player when they were in shelter (Abandoned, wreckage POI's etc)
  • DecalSystem: fixed regression that decals didn't get switched off on first entry into the game (and some other strange effects)

Update of scenario : Stranded at Nemesis (Survival Challenge):

  • No human freighters anymore (Now always TVI2 prefab)
  • Hint console: Lore explanation for public faction setting
    Planet:
  • Hiding technical POI ‚PlayerSpawnerWater‘ from detector
    Station:
  • Fixed Interweap trader not responding after second talk
  • Rotated flight direction of escape pod
  • Moved station core, added CPU extenders, tweaked looks
  • Short reaction Helpdesk alien if you behaved very badly
  • Intro dialog for SushiBar, MACorp; Cobalt hint
  • Hint token in cargo bay. Added shotgun, Added explosive device
  • Exchanged truss block at BargainerSV with walkway

