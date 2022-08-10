v1.8.8 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.8 with some more fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.

Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here - thanks a lot!:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

2022-08-10 v1.8.8 B3864

Changes:

DialogueSystem: added second optional parameter to dbplayer vars "param2: steamid" to force using the steamid instead of the player entity id. The steam id will not get reset if the player wants a fresh start.

Reduced Volumetric Lighting. & aalso to add on this topic:

We are working on a change for this for a future release that will automatically adjust the intensity depending on atmosphere settings & weather conditions that are active on the playfield.

Fixes:

Signals in MP not staying assigned

Weather such as Hail, Fire rain etc could damage the player when they were in shelter (Abandoned, wreckage POI's etc)

DecalSystem: fixed regression that decals didn't get switched off on first entry into the game (and some other strange effects)