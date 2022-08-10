v1.8.8 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.8 with some more fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here - thanks a lot!:
2022-08-10 v1.8.8 B3864
Changes:
- DialogueSystem: added second optional parameter to dbplayer vars "param2: steamid" to force using the steamid instead of the player entity id. The steam id will not get reset if the player wants a fresh start.
- Reduced Volumetric Lighting. & aalso to add on this topic:
We are working on a change for this for a future release that will automatically adjust the intensity depending on atmosphere settings & weather conditions that are active on the playfield.
Fixes:
- Signals in MP not staying assigned
- Weather such as Hail, Fire rain etc could damage the player when they were in shelter (Abandoned, wreckage POI's etc)
- DecalSystem: fixed regression that decals didn't get switched off on first entry into the game (and some other strange effects)
Update of scenario : Stranded at Nemesis (Survival Challenge):
- No human freighters anymore (Now always TVI2 prefab)
- Hint console: Lore explanation for public faction setting
Planet:
- Hiding technical POI ‚PlayerSpawnerWater‘ from detector
Station:
- Fixed Interweap trader not responding after second talk
- Rotated flight direction of escape pod
- Moved station core, added CPU extenders, tweaked looks
- Short reaction Helpdesk alien if you behaved very badly
- Intro dialog for SushiBar, MACorp; Cobalt hint
- Hint token in cargo bay. Added shotgun, Added explosive device
- Exchanged truss block at BargainerSV with walkway
