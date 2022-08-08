 Skip to content

Voxrush update for 8 August 2022

TOP PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Mrdziobak

Updated grave with the top player of the week "Mrdziobak" who scored unbelievable 3,190,044 points!
Well played;)

