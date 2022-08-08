Still working on that major update. If I squint I can sorta see the light at the end of the tunnel, but still no ETA yet.

-Fixed Player not properly responding to being hit by a bullet type

-Added an additional check to prevent items from breaking when "Empty"

-Fixed trees/crops loading on the Menu (they were offscreen but still)

-Slight changes to how healing is handled

Minor bullet optimizations:

Changed how bullet sprite overrides work (only really used for Empty Melee Weapon, but it's more modular now)

Slightly changed how item bullet scales work under the hood

Teleporters:

Minor optimizations to Teleporters

Fixed Teleporters (and maybe minions?) not loading right

Fixed Interaction Indicator showing up when near a Teleporter Entrance when no Exit has been placed

Fixed Player's hand being empty when attempting to use a Teleporter Entrance/Exit when at max Teleporters