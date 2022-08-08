Still working on that major update. If I squint I can sorta see the light at the end of the tunnel, but still no ETA yet.
-Fixed Player not properly responding to being hit by a bullet type
-Added an additional check to prevent items from breaking when "Empty"
-Fixed trees/crops loading on the Menu (they were offscreen but still)
-Slight changes to how healing is handled
Minor bullet optimizations:
Changed how bullet sprite overrides work (only really used for Empty Melee Weapon, but it's more modular now)
Slightly changed how item bullet scales work under the hood
Teleporters:
Minor optimizations to Teleporters
Fixed Teleporters (and maybe minions?) not loading right
Fixed Interaction Indicator showing up when near a Teleporter Entrance when no Exit has been placed
Fixed Player's hand being empty when attempting to use a Teleporter Entrance/Exit when at max Teleporters
