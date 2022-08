2 new species added to the fish pool...

Sunfish Man 'o War jellyfish.

The sunfish has similar A.I. to sharks and can usually be found swimming near the surface although they will also swim underwater.

The Man o' War always sits at the water surface and doesn't move that much!

I will be updating the physics engine for the fish to use the same buoyancy systems as boats. This should fix the issue of them flying away at extreme speed if you collide with them.