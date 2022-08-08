Patch 1.0.0.7 - new update

Greetings, everyone!

We're continuing our list of improvements for Liber, and today we're ready to present you with a new update.

In it, we've fixed/improved 15 more things that we think can improve the overall experience of the game.

In this update:

-Improved the visuals of the first jump mission for Alex. You can now see dust particles and slightly nicer lighting.

-Improved the hint when going through the rune puzzle.

-Corrected a bug with the appearance of the second Alex in the scene on the island after defeating the Vikings.

-Added a boat to the location with the lake. She looks good there!:)

-Fixed a bug with Nick's lines after passing the circle puzzle, which sometimes occurred if you die right before the climb.

-Improved inspection of picked up items.

-Decreased the attention scale in the quest to find the bard to make it clearer.

-Limited the play area in the "Wild West" location to make it impossible to get lost there.

-Added a hint to the stealth mission about the presence of stones on the barrels in some places.

-Added a hint about the end point in the same stealth-mission.

-Corrected some inaccuracies in localization.

-Improved animations to create more natural movements of Nick and Alex.

More improvements to the game await you in the future.

Thanks to everyone who has already played Liber and shared their impressions!

Stay tuned!